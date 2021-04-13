EDMONTON -- Alberta's chief medical officer of health will give her first COVID-19 update in four days on Tuesday.

Alberta currently has 14,849 active cases and 390 people with COVID-19 in hospital, 90 of whom are in ICU.

Just over 51 per cent of Alberta's active cases are linked to the three variants of concern, especially the B.1.1.7 strain first found in the United Kingdom.

Nearly 177,000 of the more than 932,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered as of Sunday have been second shots.

