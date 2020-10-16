EDMONTON -- Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is back with her second COVID-19 update of the week Friday afternoon.

The province has 2,738 confirmed cases of the coronavirus after it reported 244 new infections on Thursday.

The Edmonton zone continues to have the majority of Alberta’s cases with 1,497.

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute in Edmonton after three cardiology patients tested positive.

There are currently 101 Albertans who have been diagnosed with the disease in hospital, including 16 in intensive care units.

Alberta has reported 21,443 cases and 288 deaths since March.

Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Watch her update live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.