

CTV Edmonton





A senior is facing sexual assault and child porn related charges after an investigation by Hinton RCMP.

Hinton RCMP began investigating Fred Kappers, 88, on Feb. 11 after officers received a complaint about a sexual assault involving a victim who is an adult man.

Kappers was charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of failure to comply with conditions in relation to that investigation.

Police opened a second investigation into Kappers on Feb. 16 after police received a complaint about a suspect viewing child pornography.

A search warrant was executed at Kappers’ residence where a computer, router, DVDs and CDs were seized.

Kappers was subsequently charged with accessing child pornography.

He was brought before a Justice of the Peace and released on bail with conditions not to have access to a computer with internet, and not to be in the presence of persons under the age of 18.

He is scheduled to appear in Hinton Provincial Court in both cases on April 17.