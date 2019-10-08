Proud to Vote, a town hall event, was held at the Evolution Wonderlounge to give people the chance to talk to candidates in the upcoming federal election about LGBTQ2+ issues.

The three candidates attending the discussions were Michael Kalmonovich from the Green Party, incumbent Randy Boissonnault of the Liberal Party and Katherine Swampy from the New Democratic Party.

The Progressive Conservative Party was invited to send a candidate but declined the invitation.

Various organizations from across the country sent in questions for the candidates and attendees were also allowed to write questions to be asked.

The candidates had 90 seconds to answer each question presented to the forum.

“It’s to hold our candidates accountable to ensure that LGBTQ issues are part of their platform and part of the election discussion,” said Christopher Wells, an organizer of Proud to Vote.

Wells says that some of the main LGBTQ2+ issues that need to be addressed are LGBTQ refugees from other countries and transgender rights.

“We know here in Canada and the United States being a trans person means you’re more likely to be discriminated against and more likely to be deal with hate crimes and violence which is a sad reality in our country and our world.”

Wells also says that is isn’t enough to talk about issues and make promises, candidates will have to follow through after the election.

“How are you going to deliver on those commitments? What resources are you going to ensure that the commitments are actually successful here in Canada and abroad.”

The candidates were also available after the event to speak to those attending.

Proud to Vote events were held across the country.