Hockey tournament raises $425K for Stollery Children's Hospital

The 11th annual Stollery Family Day Classic took place over the long weekend with 82 teams taking part to raise money for the Stollery Children's Hospital. The 11th annual Stollery Family Day Classic took place over the long weekend with 82 teams taking part to raise money for the Stollery Children's Hospital.

