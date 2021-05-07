EDMONTON -- The death of a 64-year-old man in a northeast Edmonton home is suspicious, police say.

Peter Meyer was found dead in multi-unit residence in the area of 66 Street and 120 Avenue just before midnight last Monday.

Police ruled Meyer's death suspicious after an autopsy on Thursday, and homicide detectives took over the investigation.

The cause of death is not being released for "investigative purposes," police said.

If anyone saw any suspicious activity between 8 p.m. and midnight in the area where Meyer was found dead, contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.