EDMONTON -- Local scientists are frustrated after research around the world on a much-discussed drug was delayed by a study that was now been widely debunked.

A study on hydroxychloroquine was published on The Lancet on May 22. The study in the prestigious medical journal found the drug increased a patient's risk of death, and while it has since been redacted, the damage is already done.

University of Alberta scientists were studying the drug and its potential use as treatment for COVID-19 as part of the Alberta HOPE COVID-19 trial.

Ilan Schwartz, a University of Alberta assistant professor, said the study had a lot of implications on trials around the world.

"There were tons of red flags in this case, and the more we looked at it, the more this story began to unravel," he said.

"The sort of data that they claimed to have would take years and years to assemble. It’s not something that can be done in a matter of months."

Tim Caulfield, a medical policy expert, believes this seemingly false research is bad for the reputation of the medical community.

"It really makes the battle against misinformation even tougher," he said, "when we need public trust."

The Alberta trial is on pause because of the lack of COVID-19 patients in Alberta, but Schwartz hopes to work with other universities to complete the research.