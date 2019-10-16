

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON - Alberta families affected by the Humboldt Broncos bus crash say they will continue to fight for changes to provincial trucking regulations.

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when an inexperienced Calgary truck driver ran a stop sign and barreled into the path of the junior hockey team's bus in Saskatchewan last year.

Five families joined Alberta NDP Opposition leader Rachel Notley to support her call for an emergency debate on the issue in the legislature.

The families say they are upset by changes to training and testing requirements for new truck drivers.

Chris Joseph of St. Albert, Alta., whose son Jaxon was killed, says they will continue to fight for improved safety requirements for truck drivers.

He says they will not only fight for their loved ones, but for those who haven't received the same level of attention as the Broncos families.