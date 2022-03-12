Hundreds compete in Alberta Basketball Association youth provincials

Hundreds of Alberta youth got the opportunity to compete in a major basketball tournament in Edmonton.

On Friday and Saturday, nine to 18-year-old basketball players in the Alberta Basketball Association competed as part of the youth provincials at the Saville Centre and other locations in the city.

Cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic, organizers say everyone is incredibly excited to be back.

"I think it's an outpouring of joy being able to be back on and not having restrictions in terms of how many parents and family members can come to watch," said Paul Sir, Alberta Basketball Association executive director.

"The kids are wild," he added with a smile. "We want that, especially on court. It's great to be here."

Sir says more than 115 teams from across the province will compete in hundreds of matches.

"We are just going to enjoy the moment," Sir said.