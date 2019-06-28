When Hala Khaled and her family arrived in Canada in 2011, it immediately felt like home.

But their journey to Canada was a long one, taking them through Jordan, Libya and Dubai before finally arriving on Canadian soil.

“Canada was dream, like it’s a dream,” Khaled told CTV Morning Live Friday. “But we fight for it.”

Khaled and her husband knew that her children’s futures would be brighter in Canada.

A few weeks after arriving, Khaled started working at The Bay at West Edmonton Mall.

She became a loyal viewer of CTV Morning Live Edmonton, which she says was her window to the world here and helped her improve her use of the English language.

Khaled approached CTV Morning Live anchor Rob Williams at West Edmonton Mall last week to share her story.

The family took their citizenship oaths in 2016.

She wants others to know that the trip is worth the effort, and they should not be afraid to start their own journey.

“It’s a dream coming true,” she said. “Being Canadian, it’s a wonderful thing, it’s a great thing.”