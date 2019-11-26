EDMONTON -- After a months-long ordeal, a Beaumont woman no longer has to pay bills on a fraudulent credit card opened under her late husband's name, the bank that issued it said.

In August, Lynn Zink received a letter from Walmart Financial asking her to pay overdue credit card bills.

But her husband Keith had died of cancer at the end of last year.

Zink says she called Walmart and was told she didn’t need to worry about the fraudulent card. The victim says she received another letter in September, and after another phone call was told Walmart would cancel the card.

In November, Zink says she received a letter from MetCredit asking her to pay the nearly $6,500 owed. During a phone call with the collections agency, Zink was told Walmart needed to cancel the card and notify them.

On Monday, Walmart told CTV News Edmonton it was working with Duo Bank to resolve the issue.

A day later, Duo Bank said it would send Zink the following statement:

"It has recently been brought to our attention that a fraudulent account has been opened under the name of your late husband, Keith Zink. Unfortunately, that specific account did not go through the proper channels. We have now rectified the situation and identified the account as fraudulent and with no connection to Mr. Zink. You will not get any more calls from MetCredit."

Zink says she feels "much better" after hearing that, but she wants to receive a physical letter with more information and confirmation the issue is completely resolved.

"I've thought it's been resolved a few times, but this is the first time I've gotten something in writing, albeit in an email," Zink told CTV News Edmonton. "I feel about 80 per cent confident that this is going to be resolved now and I should hear nothing more."

Duo Bank also apologized for the inconvenience and said it reached out to TransUnion to update their records.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson