The man who carried another man out of a burning building in the Holyrood neighbourhood last Friday is being hailed a hero.

Dale Parkin was on his way to work when he heard screams for help from a townhouse on fire at 93 Avenue and 85 Street.

A number of people had already gotten out of the townhouse on their own, except for one man in the basement.

“He was lost in the thick smoke,” Parkin told CTV News. The 44-year-old then hit the locked door with his shoulder, and once inside, he saw the man’s feet and walked towards him.

“The flames were all over the roof,” Parkin said. “I just kept moving in until I hit him, and then grabbed him and backed out.”

Firefighters arrived shortly after and Parkin went off to work.

The fire was out at 7:30 a.m.

Parkin got a haircut as soon as possible to remove the singed parts, something his coworkers make fun of him for.

But those close to Parkin, a single father of two, are proud of his heroic actions. He says he was just trying to help like his father raised him.

“The hero is Superman … I’m just a normal guy who was trying to help out a situation.”

Whether he believes he’s a hero of not, Parkin did save a life.

“His brother did reach out yesterday and told me that everyone’s doing fine, and I don't think there's going to be any long-term effects.”

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Dan Grummett