'I refuse': Beaumont bakery still cooking in defiance of AHS closure order

Bakery owner Jen Foster is refusing to comply with an AHS closure order. Officials said she broke COVID-19 rules (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton). Bakery owner Jen Foster is refusing to comply with an AHS closure order. Officials said she broke COVID-19 rules (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Vancouver

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

London

Kitchener