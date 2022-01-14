'I was just stunned': Local business donates $12K to non-profit to cover costs of catalytic converter thefts

They don't look like much, but catalytic converters are often made of expensive metals like platinum, which likely explains why theft of the car part is on the rise. They don't look like much, but catalytic converters are often made of expensive metals like platinum, which likely explains why theft of the car part is on the rise.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Omicron could soon peak and hospitalizations may surge, Tam says

The Omicron variant has 'eclipsed' all previous COVID-19 waves in Canada and new modelling forecasts a 'large surge' and potential peak in new cases this month, before declining in February. The modelling data provided by the Public Health Agency of Canada also shows Canada is on track to see approximately between 100,000 and 250,000 daily infections.

The videoconference feed of Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam is seen in a interpreter’s booth during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic and the omicron variant, in Ottawa, on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island