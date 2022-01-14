'I was just stunned': Local business donates $12K to non-profit to cover costs of catalytic converter thefts

A community east of Edmonton came together to help a non-profit hit by multiple catalytic converter thefts.

The Robin Hood Association, a non-profit that assists adults and children with disabilities, had two catalytic converters stolen in the span of 10 days.

The non-profit said it was "very upset" with the back-to-back setbacks and bills close to $15,000 to fix their vehicles.

However, it didn't take long for the Edmonton-area community to jump into action and help the organization.

"The community responded in a way that I've personally not seen before in my 15 years with Robin Hood," said Alice Kos, the non-profit's manager of communications and partnerships.

It received approximately $3,000 from several donors, and on Thursday, Qualico Communities donated the rest.

"Just asked what their need was, what had actually happened, and turns out that there was about $12,000 worth of parts that were stolen from several different vehicles," said the company's VP of Community Development, Brad Armstrong.

Kos added: "And he said, 'Alright, I'll tell you what: We want to help you get those vehicles back on the road, so we'll make a donation of $12,000.' And I was just stunned."

With the extra money, Robin Hood Association is renting a storage space with 24-hour security to keep its 16 vehicles safe.