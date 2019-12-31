EDMONTON -- Ice Castles Edmonton returns for its fifth year in January, with a new design. It's the only Canadian location being built this year. It is also the only urban castle being built this year, with the other four locations being built in the rural United States.

Handcrafted by ice artisans, the castle is made by joining icicles grown on site and using a sprinkler system to help the placed icicles grow to form the castles walls and ceiling. In the past, it has boasted icy thrones, LED walls , slides, and fire pits.

The castle covers roughly a one acre piece of Hawrelak Park and is partnered with the Silver Skate Festival, which runs Feb. 7 to 17.

Tickets go on sale January first and the attraction opens on January third, weather permitting.