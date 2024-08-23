Icefields Parkway reopens to traffic without amenities and limited cell phone coverage: Parks Canada

The Icefields Parkway (Highway 93 North) has reopened to traffic after a wildfire swept through the park last month.

Parks Canada confirmed the highway reopened at 7 a.m. on Friday.

Drivers must drive through without stopping.

"Safety has been assessed on the road for motor vehicle traffic only," Parks Canada wrote in its announcement. "All areas of the park, including rest stops and scenic lookouts, require further hazard assessments and danger tree removal before people can safely exit their vehicles.

"Cell phone coverage is limited or unavailable on this section of 93N."

Currently, there is no timeline available for the amenities to reopen.

The highway has been closed since Jasper National Park was evacuated on July 22.