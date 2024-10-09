EDMONTON
    • Imitation and prohibited weapons seized in Strathcona County traffic stop

    Weapons seized by the RCMP during a traffic stop in Strathcona County on Oct. 5, 2024. (Credit: RCMP) Weapons seized by the RCMP during a traffic stop in Strathcona County on Oct. 5, 2024. (Credit: RCMP)
    Imitation guns and prohibited weapons were among the items seized as part of a traffic stop in Strathcona County last weekend.

    Mounties stopped what they call a suspicious vehicle on Pembina Road at 12:47 a.m. on Saturday.

    Police say the driver was attempting to hide a small bag in the vehicle.

    The driver and the passenger were both arrested.

    The vehicle was searched and police seized several imitation guns, prohibited weapons and a small quantity of drugs.

    A 48-year-old Edmonton woman has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, unuathorized possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorized possession of a motor vehicle and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

    A 61-year-old Tofield man has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, two counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon, two counts of unauthorized possession of a motor vehicle and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

    Both of the accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Sherwood Park on Oct. 23.

