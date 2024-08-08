EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Impairment a factor in single-vehicle crash that sent 2 to hospital: police

    Two people were hospitalized after a car hit a tree in west Edmonton on the morning of Aug. 8, 2024. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton) Two people were hospitalized after a car hit a tree in west Edmonton on the morning of Aug. 8, 2024. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
    Police say impairment was a factor in a crash that sent two people to hospital on Thursday morning.

    Emergency crews were called to 87 Avenue just east of 149 Street at 5:30 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash.

    "Information we have is that it was a single vehicle collision where the vehicle was travelling westbound, crossed over eastbound lanes and struck the tree," Acting Sgt. Jeff Knull told CTV News Edmonton.

    Knull says two people were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

    "We do believe impairment is a factor," Knull said.

    "There is going to be an ongoing investigation into the impairment level, what may or may not have caused the impairment and what kind of injuries are sustained by each party."

    The road was closed after the crash but has since reopened.

