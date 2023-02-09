Improvements made to Edmonton's collision-reporting centres, operator says
The Edmonton Police Service and Accident Support Services International (ASSI) say changes have been made to improve Edmonton's Collision Reporting Centres (CRC).
The centres opened in September, and drivers must now use them to report a crash instead of going to police.
“This was a big change in how Edmontonians are used to dealing with collisions,” said Kumar Siva of ASSI in a written release. “As with any new process, there is an adjustment period. In the months since opening, we heard from Edmontonians on how we can improve, and we’ve done an internal assessment to determine how we can continue to meet high demands and improve service delivery.”
ASSI says the following changes have now been implemented:
When the CRCs were opened, there were 25 staff members total for both centres. Additional staff have been hired, bringing the total number of employees to 60.
Wait times for each CRC are now posted online.
Changes have been made to streamline the process for tow truck drivers by implementing expedited towing lanes, which will allow tow truck drivers to be seen by staff as soon as possible so they can move on to other calls.
Additional kiosks have been added to the south CRC location, and renovation is happening at the north location to accommodate more drivers.
ASSI says drivers can expedite the reporting process by having all required documentation available upon their arrival, including driver's license, valid insurance, and vehicle registration.
Drivers are not required to report a crash on the same day during inclement weather.
ASSI says 19,000 drivers have reported a crash at Edmonton CRCs since the launch in September.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Justice minister says federal government giving bail reform 'serious consideration'
Justice Minister David Lametti says he is giving 'serious consideration' to reforming Canada's bail laws in response to a request from premiers to make changes.
New AI tool could help doctors better personalize breast cancer treatment
Engineers at the University of Waterloo have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that can help cancer specialists determine whether patients with breast cancer should receive chemotherapy prior to surgery.
What we know so far about the accused in the Laval daycare bus crash
The man arrested in a deadly bus crash at a Quebec daycare is currently detained in jail awaiting his next court date, according to Crown prosecutor Audrey Roy-Cloutier.
Ontario girl found dead at bottom of cliff was likely killed by father as revenge against ex-wife, report finds
A four-year-old Ontario girl who was found dead at the bottom of a cliff with her father was likely killed in a murder-suicide that could have been prevented, a new report says.
Slain cinematographer's Ukrainian relatives sue Alec Baldwin
The Ukraine-based relatives of a slain cinematographer are seeking damages in her death from actor Alec Baldwin in connection with a fatal shooting on the set of a Western movie, under a civil lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles.
Pamela Anderson on revisiting her painful past: 'I'm not looking for an apology'
Pamela Anderson says she's not looking for sympathy, nor for any apologies for the myriad career indignities she details in her recently released memoir and documentary.
Canada won't permit sea floor mining without 'rigorous' regulations
The Canadian government said on Thursday it would not allow mining in its domestic ocean seabeds without a 'rigorous regulatory structure' and that the need for natural resources does not override Ottawa's environmental commitments.
Meghan and Harry will be deposed in Samantha Markle's defamation lawsuit, judge rules
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will be deposed as part of a defamation case brought against the duchess in the United States by her half-sister, Samantha Markle, a Florida judge ruled on Tuesday.
'There are kids under the bus': Quebec father recounts moments after bus hit daycare
A city north of Montreal was united in grief on Thursday as parents, community members and elected officials gathered to pay tribute to two children who were killed a day earlier when a city bus rammed into a daycare during a busy morning drop-off period.
Calgary
-
Smith returns from 'productive' meetings in Ottawa, discusses 'significant' health-care funding
Premier Danielle Smith says her trip to Ottawa for the federal government's health-care meeting with premiers this week was both constructive and productive.
-
1 person killed in highway crash south of Calgary
Calgary EMS say one person was killed in a crash south of Calgary near Okotoks on Thursday.
-
Iron-rich rocks from Minnesota could hold key to explaining liquid water on Mars
Scientists have been thinking a lot about the history of water on Mars and whether the fourth rock from the sun was ever habitable.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman's lost wedding ring revealed in parking lot snow melt
Without the unseasonably warm weather one Saskatoon woman would likely still be missing her set of three wedding bands.
-
$10M lawsuit launched against group trying to start pro soccer team in Saskatoon
A group trying to bring professional soccer to Saskatoon is suing its former partners for breach of contract.
-
Cessna plane slides off runway while landing at Saskatoon airport
Emergency crews were called out to the Saskatoon airport Thursday after a Cessna plane slid onto the shoulder of the runway.
Regina
-
Supporters of move to drop councillor from board are silent due to 'social media frenzy,' Regina mayor says
Regina mayor Sandra Masters says there are some who support the move to oust Ward. 6 Coun. Daniel LeBlanc from the city's safety board who are reluctant to express their support over fears of a potential social media backlash.
-
'In need of renewal': Public information night sheds light on plans for Saskatchewan Drive corridor project
A public information meeting Wednesday shone light onto development plans for the Saskatchewan Drive corridor renewal project.
-
White City to appeal denial of application to annex Emerald Park, surrounding areas
The Town of White City has filed an application for leave to appeal the Saskatchewan Municipal Board’s (SMB) decision to deny their application to incorporate Emerald Park, Park Meadows Estates, Meadow Ridge Estates, Escott/Deneve, and Great Plains Industrial Park into a single municipality.
Atlantic
-
Charges against spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer were 'lawful,' Crown says
Federal lawyers say it was lawful and reasonable to charge the spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting for supplying him with ammunition.
-
Halifax jury shown photos of wounds on body of former med student accused of murder
A former Halifax university student on trial for killing another student during a drug deal completed his testimony Thursday, insisting he had no plan to kill anyone and that he shot the other man in self-defence.
-
Parent reacts to teacher, YouTuber’s arrest for sexual assault
Stephen Blackwood is scheduled to make a court appearance in Moncton Friday after the 37-year-old was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference in the Greater Moncton Area.
Toronto
-
Ontario girl found dead at bottom of cliff was likely killed by father as revenge against ex-wife, report finds
A four-year-old Ontario girl who was found dead at the bottom of a cliff with her father was likely killed in a murder-suicide that could have been prevented, a new report says.
-
Toronto’s heavy rain amplifies need to open 24/7 warming centres, advocates say
Wet weather soaked Toronto on the heels of a city council vote to reject immediately opening 24/7 warming centres – a coincidence advocates say amplifies their argument for the opposite outcome.
-
Toronto man in a turf war with city after neighbour files complaint over synthetic grass
The City of Toronto is taking a senior resident to court after he installed synthetic grass on his front lawn.
Montreal
-
White flags, stuffed animals mark deadly bus crash site at Laval daycare, premier offers condolences
Quebec Premier Francois Legault will visit the site of a bus crash at a Laval daycare that killed two children and injured several others on Wednesday. The day after the incident, stuffed animals make for a makeshift memorial nearby as the community mourns the young victims.
-
6 dead, including 4 children, after Quebec house fire
Six people are dead, including four children, after a fire destroyed a residence in Sainte-Jacques, in Quebec’s Lanaudiere region, early Thursday morning.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Trudeau to attend candlelight vigil in Laval following deadly daycare bus crash
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Laval, Que. Thursday night to attend a candlelight vigil being held to commemorate the victims of the deadly daycare bus crash. The vigil will be held at the same church where residents gathered to console each other Wednesday evening following the crash.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Three men charged with murdering Ottawa physiotherapist
Ottawa police have charged three men with murdering a beloved Ottawa physiotherapist.
-
Plaque commemorates 'Battle of Billings Bridge' during 'Freedom Convoy'
A watershed moment of citizen resistance to the 'Freedom Convoy' last year has been memorialized with a commemorative plaque.
-
Officials blame Ottawa LRT shutdown on 'unique' ice buildup
More than a month since a section of Ottawa’s LRT system shut down for six days after a freezing rainstorm, officials have revealed the cause of the outage.
Kitchener
-
'It was a really fluke, tragic situation': Guelph man found not guilty of manslaughter after tragic neighbour dispute
A Guelph man has been found not guilty of manslaughter after an argument led to the death of his neighbour in July 2020.
-
Railway safety highlighted after 2019 incident where woman and child were hit by Go train
It's been more than three years since a woman and child were hit by a GO train crossing Lancaster Street in Kitchener.
-
‘Pay-what-you-can’ market helps support students facing food security challenges
Higher food prices are taking a bite out of Canadian’s wallets and students in Waterloo region are no exception. The new Mini Market has opened on Wilfrid Laurier University’s campus for students experiencing food insecurity, which is helping some Golden Hawks at little to no cost.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. woman who killed husband with baseball bat eligible for parole in 10 years
A woman from the northern Ontario town of Chapleau, who pleaded guilty to murdering her husband in 2021, has received the mandatory life sentence and is eligible for parole after serving a total of 12 years in custody.
-
Doctor who accused NOSM staff of sexual harassment loses defamation suit
A doctor who made high-profile sexual harassment accusations against two doctors at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine has lost a defamation suit.
-
Timmins man questions why natural gas prices have soared in the northeast
Robin Taylor of Timmins says he uses a programmable thermostat and does his best to be a responsible consumer of natural gas.
Winnipeg
-
The ways you can help someone on the street experiencing a mental health crisis
It’s an increasingly common scene in Winnipeg: an unsheltered person showing clear signs of a mental health crisis, acting erratically, ranting and yelling, lashing out at objects and people around them, and possibly hurting themselves and others in the process.
-
Plan to redevelop University of Manitoba-owned golf course into urban community gets green light
A plan to transform a former golf course owned by the University of Manitoba into a complete urban community has cleared its first hurdles.
-
Winnipeg police, Shared Health looking to extend crisis help program
A pilot program, which sees a health clinician and a Winnipeg police officer respond to mental health calls, could be extended.
Vancouver
-
B.C. COVID-19 update: hospital population drops below 200 for first time since 2021
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control reported 188 test-positive COVID-19 patients in provincial hospitals Thursday, the first time the count has been below 200 in more than a year.
-
3 suspects in Vancouver stranger assault face criminal charges, man seriously injured
A trio of teenagers from across the Lower Mainland are facing charges for allegedly assaulting a 29-year-old man in downtown Vancouver over the weekend.
-
Heavy police presence in Burnaby, public asked to avoid area
An incident unfolding in Burnaby Thursday afternoon has drawn a heavy police presence to a home in the Willingdon Heights neighbourhood.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. lumber industry on edge after Biden ups the ante on Buy American policies
British Columbia's lumber industry is anxiously parsing U.S. President Joe Biden's latest Buy American language to better understand the implications for Canadian exporters.
-
RCMP's shorter version of old-growth injunction prompts B.C. court to acquit protester
An old-growth logging protester accused of criminal contempt of court for blockading a forestry road has been acquitted because Mounties read out a short form of the court injunction.
-
Victoria businesses damaged in downtown vandalism spree
Victoria police are investigating after several windows were smashed in the downtown core on Thursday morning. The police department says six businesses had their windows broken but officers believe there may be others that have not reported the vandalism yet.