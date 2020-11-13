Advertisement
Inappropriate material shown at Fort McMurray school's virtual assembly
Published Friday, November 13, 2020 6:49PM MST
EDMONTON -- Wood Buffalo RCMP is investigating after they received a complaint about inappropriate material being shown during a virtual school assembly.
Officers are working with the school board on the matter, but have not released the name of the school involved.
Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call RCMP at 780-788-4040. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.