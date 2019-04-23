Complaints and enforcement connected to infill construction saw a significant increase in Edmonton last year, new data found.

A report to the Urban Planning Committee on the Infill Compliance Team shows complaints increased by 51.2 per cent compared to 2017, and enforcement went up by 76.4 per cent.

The most common complaints included obstructing a highway, occupying the right of way, operating without a licence and material left on a sidewalk or roadway.

In Parkallen, construction at an infill home is causing issues next door. Darren Bonik told CTV News crews dug too close to his property line and caused a collapse.

“If they would have had a meeting with me and had a plan, none of this would have happened.”

In a statement to CTV News, Caliber Master Builder, the company rebuilding the infill home, said:

“As an experienced infill builder, Caliber Master Builder is aware of the challenges that can arise when constructing infill homes, as neighbouring homes may have preexisting conditions and space is limited.…Full responsibility is taken for any damages and the course of action is determined with the neighbours.”

The city’s compliance team, which includes two peace officers and a development compliance officer, increased proactive visits to work sites by 12.1 per cent in 2018.

In an attempt to hold itself and builders more accountable, administration suggested adding more peace officers to the compliance team, holding an annual education session with builders, and advising residents how to make an effective complaint.

The city also wants to reward compliant builders with more certain approval timelines for infill projects.

“If you’re a reputable builder who has a good track record, who goes through all the necessary steps to engage your neighbour and makes sure that everything is done to protect your neighbour, you get permits fast,” Ward 10 Councillor Michael Walters said.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Jeremy Thompson