Influenza in Alberta: death toll highest in 8 seasons, cases remain low
Three more Albertans died from influenza in one week, according to health officials' latest data, while newly reported cases remained low, with fewer than 50.
The total of 115 deaths makes the current flu season the highest of 14 flu seasons in the province. The 2014-15 season had the second-highest number of deaths, with 114.
The three people who died were adults. One senior was aged 80-89, while the other two people were aged 60-69.
The Edmonton zone, the Central zone, and the South zone each reported one death.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
This influenza season, 2,027 Albertans have required hospital care. There were seven new admissions in the latest update.
This season has the second-highest number of hospitalizations in 14 seasons so far.
The Calgary zone has had the most patients requiring hospital care, with 758, followed by the Edmonton zone’s 571.
Of the seven new admissions between Feb. 12 and Feb. 18, 57 percent were 40 or younger. One admission was a child under the age of one.
To date, 210 people have required intensive care. One person between the ages of 60-69 was admitted in this update.
The majority of ICU patients this season have also been in the Calgary zone.
CASES
Alberta reported 43 new infections on Thursday, a slight decrease from the week prior. New case numbers have stayed below 100 for six consecutive weeks.
According to Alberta Health data, this season has the second-highest number of cases in 14 seasons, with 8,853 infections so far. The 2017-18 flu season had the highest number of cases, with 9,115.
The Calgary zone has had the highest number of influenza cases in the province, totalling 2,971 so far.
The Edmonton zone has the second-highest number of cases in Alberta, with 2,564.
The Central zone has had 1,057 cases; the North zone has reported 1,576 cases, while the South zone has counted 679. Six cases have not been assigned a zone.
Influenza A has made up 98.8 per cent of this season’s laboratory-confirmed cases.
OUTBREAKS AND VACCINATIONS
There have been a total of 98 outbreaks in Alberta this season. Fifty-five per cent have been at supportive living and home living sites. There was one new outbreak in this update.
More than 1.3 million influenza vaccines have been administered since Oct. 17, translating to 27.5 per cent of Albertans being immunized. There are also 64,306 more people vaccinated compared to this time last year.
Of Albertans aged 65 or older, 63.7 per cent have been vaccinated for influenza, while 28.2 per cent of children between six months and four years have their vaccine.
Alberta updates its influenza data on Thursdays.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What is Bill C-18, and how do I know if Google is blocking my news content?
Google has temporarily blocked some Canadian users from viewing news content as a response to the Liberal government's proposed Online News Act, or Bill C-18, which would require companies to compensate Canadian media outlets for republishing their work.
'The alligator's got her': 911 call reveals new details of Florida attack
The horrifying 911 call of the deadly alligator attack in Florida revealed the animal had been in the area in recent weeks, according to a neighbour who witnessed the 85-year-old woman taken into the lake.
Narrow escape: Family of five arrives in Poland after deadly shelling attack on Kherson
Nearly a year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a family of five escaped the country after narrowly avoiding Russian shelling in Kherson.
Calls for B.C. slaughterhouse to be shut down after cruelty investigation launched
Secretly shot video inside a B.C. slaughterhouse that is now the focus of an animal cruelty investigation has prompted protest in Vancouver.
What time of day should I work out? Here's what researchers say is optimal
According to research in the journal Nature Communications, while moderate to intense physical activity at any point of the day reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer mortality— afternoon workouts seem to be the most effective.
Rent in Canada: Which cities are seeing rates rise, and where are tenants paying less?
Canadian landlords were asking for less money in January than they were in December, but significantly more than they'd charged at this time last year, according to a recently released report.
2 million air fryers recalled in U.S., Canada, Mexico for fire risk
Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because their wire connections can overheat and cause a fire risk.
China calls for Russia-Ukraine ceasefire, peace talks
China, a firm Russian ally, has called for a ceasefire between Ukraine and Moscow and the opening of peace talks as part of a 12-point proposal to end the conflict.
7 shot, including 2-year-old, outside Philadelphia school
Seven people, including five teens and a 2-year-old girl, were wounded Thursday evening in a shooting near a school in Philadelphia, police said.
Calgary
-
Report shows second year of COVID-19 most severe for Canadian children
A recent report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) says the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic was particularly tough on Canada's youngest children in terms of hospitalizations.
-
Charges laid in northwest Calgary hit-and-run that injured 17-year-old
A Calgary family that thought no one may ever be held accountable in a hit-and-run that seriously injured their 17-year-old boy is overwhelmed by news of an arrest.
-
Calgarian's newly-bought gift card skimmed by thieves before she got to use it
A Calgary woman is out hundreds of dollars after a gift card she purchased was drained of its value before she ever got to use it.
Saskatoon
-
Decorative alley lights cost Saskatoon taxpayers nearly $100K
A decorative display in a Saskatoon back alley cost taxpayers nearly $100,000.
-
'It takes dedication': Sask. woman is making her mark on Hollywood
A Prince Albert woman is taking her talent to the big screen, and is gearing up to shoot another feature-length horror film.
-
New charges in death of Sask. man discovered dead after a house explosion
Prince Albert police have laid a new charge in the 2021 death of Jeremy Starblanket from Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation.
Regina
-
Regina man facing 16 charges after robbing vehicle at gunpoint
A Regina man is facing 16 charges after he robbed someone of their vehicle at gunpoint early Thursday morning.
-
Sask. RCMP recover large portion of treasured Gretzky collection worth $100,000
Saskatchewan RCMP say roughly three-quarters of a collection of coveted Wayne Gretzky memorabilia has been found nearly a year after it was reported stolen.
-
Sask. heavy oil production emitting 4 times more methane gas than reported, study says
New research suggests that Saskatchewan heavy oil production is emitting four times more methane gas than reported to government.
Atlantic
-
Trudeau signs health-care agreements with Atlantic provinces
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signed health-care agreements in principle with all four Atlantic provinces.
-
Friday snow, late winter cold stretch ahead
A low-pressure system is expected to bring more snowfall to parts of the Maritimes Thursday night into Friday.
-
Murphy's Logic: Teach young people politics and let them vote
CTV Atlantic's Steve Murphy shares his thoughts on why politics should be taught in school and the voting age lowered.
Toronto
-
Busy Toronto streetcar to shut down for 20 months starting in May
A busy streetcar in the heart of downtown Toronto could be shut down for about 20 months starting right before the summer.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for man who may be in Toronto area
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued by Ontario Provincial Police for a 31-year-old man known to frequent the Toronto area.
-
Toronto mayoral byelection to be held on June 26
The byelection to replace Toronto's former mayor John Tory is tentatively set for June 26, the city clerk announced Thursday.
Montreal
-
Quebec bill aims to protect rape victims from forced paternity tests
Quebec's Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette tabled a new bill on Thursday that would refuse the right of rapists to demand paternity tests for the offspring of their crimes.
-
Group pleads for Quebec funding to keep overnight LGBTQ2S+ helpline running
The helpline serving Quebec’s LGBTQ2S+ community will no longer provide overnight services as of March 31.
-
Class action application filed against Montreal billionaire following allegations involving teen girls
A class-action lawsuit request was filed Wednesday against a tech company and its founder, Robert Miller, a Montreal billionaire accused by multiple women of paying them for sex when they were underage.
Ottawa
-
Sens commentator Gord Wilson opens up about his heart attack and the staff at the Heart Institute
Ottawa Senators commentator Gord Wilson opens up about his heart attack nearly three years ago and the care he received at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute.
-
Here's how long Ottawa drivers are spending in traffic
The newly released TomTom Traffic Index found the average travel time for a 10-kilometre drive in Ottawa increased 50 seconds in 2022 to an average of 14 minutes.
-
Here's where Ottawa's new photo radar cameras are going to go
The city says it plans to install 23 new cameras this year, bringing the total to 40 by the end of 2023, including four cameras on high-speed roads to see if they help reduce street racing.
Kitchener
-
Neighbours shaken after shots fired in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are investigating after shots were fired in a Cambridge neighbourhood overnight.
-
Why a third of students at this Ont. elementary school joined the chess club
One-third of the students at St. Mary Catholic School in Elora, Ont. have joined the chess club, a pleasant surprise for school staff after many clubs were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Video of rats at Kitchener encampment sparks concern
The Waterloo regional paramedics union is raising the alarm after spotting a large number of rats uncomfortably close to their downtown paramedics’ bay.
Northern Ontario
-
Witness testifies she saw young man running from video store morning of the Sweeney murder
A woman who got coffee at a nearby shop the morning Renee Sweeney was murdered testified Thursday that she saw a young man running “really fast” carrying a bag under his left arm.
-
What is Bill C-18, and how do I know if Google is blocking my news content?
Google has temporarily blocked some Canadian users from viewing news content as a response to the Liberal government's proposed Online News Act, or Bill C-18, which would require companies to compensate Canadian media outlets for republishing their work.
-
Dominic Giroux leaving HSN to lead Hôpital Montfort
Health Sciences North’s President and CEO Dominic Giroux his stepping down from his position in June.
Winnipeg
-
Tenants at Windsor Hotel given until end of month to leave, property up for sale
Main Street Project says tenants at the Windsor Hotel have been given notice they must leave by the end of the month. It says this is happening because the property is involved in a sale.
-
The school division in Winnipeg that's changing school hours
One school division in Winnipeg is changing start and end times at some of its schools amid constraints on its bus fleet and infrastructure; however, not everyone is pleased with these adjustments.
-
Winnipeg takes another step toward new short-term rental rules
The city's public service has been tasked with creating a new bylaw regulating short-term rentals after Winnipeg city council voted in favour of bringing in the new rules.
Vancouver
-
Protesters gather in Vancouver after secret video allegedly reveals actions of animal cruelty at B.C. slaughterhouse
A small group of protesters gathered in Vancouver Thursday to voice anger against a B.C. slaughterhouse that is now the focus of an animal cruelty investigation.
-
'This is unacceptable': New report finds services at Surrey Memorial Hospital 'severely insufficient'
A new report says services at Surrey Memorial Hospital are "severely insufficient" and there's growing concern that patient care is suffering.
-
2022 saw a 12 per cent increase in violent crime in Vancouver compared to pre-pandemic levels: report
The Vancouver police board received a report on Thursday detailing the department’s public safety indicators for 2022 in a year-end summary, with striking increases compared to pre-pandemic figures.
Vancouver Island
-
Province moving ahead with $205M Royal B.C. Museum building in Colwood
Work will soon begin on a roughly $205-million Royal B.C. Museum collections and research building in Colwood, B.C.
-
Suspects in stolen wheelchair face possible drug-trafficking charges in View Royal, B.C.
Two people were arrested Monday after police say they were found riding in a stolen wheelchair while carrying a variety of weapons and drugs, including 14 grams of suspected crack cocaine.
-
Victoria traffic disruptions planned during 'super-rally' for old-growth logging activists
Activists opposed to old-growth logging in British Columbia are planning to converge on the B.C. legislature grounds for a "super-rally" Saturday, prompting a warning from Victoria police to expect traffic disruptions in the downtown core.