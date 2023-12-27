Injured Gagner misses Oilers' California road trip but Holloway is nearing return

The Christmas break is now over for the Edmonton Oilers as the team tries to turn the page on a disappointing start to its season.

The Oilers practiced in San Jose in preparation for three games in California, starting on Thursday night.

Absent from the road trip – which will also see a Saturday stop in Los Angeles and a Sunday tilt in Anaheim – was veteran forward Sam Gagner.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch didn't say what exactly Gagner hurt but that he suffered a "short-term injury" before Friday's 4-3 win over the New York Rangers.

"He won't play on this trip, but we hope to have him back on [Jan. 2]," he told reporters, referring to Tuesday's matchup at home against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Gagner, in his third stint with Edmonton, has provided some much-needed secondary scoring with nine points in 18 games, mostly on a fourth line.

The good news from the Oilers is that Dylan Holloway practiced with the team Wednesday. He has been out since he hurt his knee on Nov. 13.

"He'll be skating with us this week. We don't anticipate him playing for us in California. Maybe when we get back on [Jan. 2]. If not, on the weekend after that," Knoblauch said.

The Oilers won consecutive games before the holiday break to improve to 15-15-1 on the season.

They sit 13th in the Western Conference with 31 points but have played two fewer games than the Arizona Coyotes, who occupy the final playoff spot with 36 points.

Edmonton has been streaky of late. Starting in late November, the team won eight in a row, before losing three and then winning two.

"We're trying to build consistency in our game. Obviously, we're just coming off a break here so we're trying to get back in the saddle and get our game back to where it needs to be," forward Derek Ryan said.

"We know what our game looks like when it's good, so we just need to get there more consistently."

Stuart Skinner will get the start in goal Thursday against the Sharks. The game starts at 8:30 p.m. MT.