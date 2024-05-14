Size of area under evacuation in County of Grande Prairie reduced

The size of an area under an evacuation order in the County of Grande Prairie has been reduced.

The Alberta Emergency Management Agency updated its order on Tuesday afternoon with the news, saying in an alert the evacuation order zone located about 35 kilometres northeast of the City of Grande Prairie now includes everyone inside an area bounded by Township Road 741, a quarter section north of Township Road 734, Range Road 32 and the Smoky River.

The agency said in an afternoon update that residents from inside the evacuation zone must stay evacuated and that evacuees must register at the Pomeroy Hotel in Grande Prairie (11633 100 St.).

Anyone who needs help evacuating can call 1-825-606-5166.

They recommend residents bring enough food and water to be away from home for seven days and to bring pets, important documents and medication with them.