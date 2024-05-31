EDMONTON
    Inmate escapes from healing centre in Edmonton

    A man serving time for manslaughter escaped from the Stan Daniels Healing Centre in Edmonton around noon on Thursday.

    The centre is operated by Native Counselling Services of Alberta (NCSA), which says it immediately contacted Edmonton Police Services, which issued a warrant for 31-year-old Kalum Auger.

    Auger was sentenced to six years and nine months for manslaughter – use of firearm.

    He has previously served sentences for break and enter with intent, pointing a firearm, and failure to comply with undertaking.

    Anyone with information about Auger's location is asked to contact police.

    He is described as having a fair complexion, blue eyes and brown hair, as well as tattoos on his chest, forearms and calves.

    "NCSA and (the Correctional Service of Canada) will investigate the circumstances of this incident and are working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible," the agencies said in a statement Thursday afternoon. 

