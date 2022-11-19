Iranians in Edmonton gather to remember 'Bloody November', protest Islamic regime

A rally was held on Whyte Avenue on Saturday to protest killings in Iran.

It was held by Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims and the Iranian Heritage Society of Edmonton (IHSE) to mark the third anniversary of Bloody November, where as many as 1,500 peaceful protesters in Iran were killed when they came out to protest an increase of up to 200 per cent in fuel costs.

To block the sharing of information about the protests, the government shut down the internet in the country for six days.

“We are here to send a message that we are continuing the path. We want no more of the Islamic regime, and also to put an end to the theocracy in Iran in solidarity with the protest and revolution in Iran right now that’s going on,” said Reza Akbari of the IHSE.

“Just a couple of days ago a 10-year-old boy was killed by regime security forces, and many others who are just protesting for their rights with nothing but empty hands, but they are being answered by bullets,” said Hossain Hashempour of the IHSE.

Similar protests were held in cities across the world.