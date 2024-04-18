'It hurts': Edmonton man frustrated after false Roll up the Rim win

An Edmonton man is feeling let down after Tim Hortons mistakenly told him he'd won a boat.

Mike Sutton was one of multiple customers who received erroneous emails with a graphic congratulating them on winning a new boat.

Sutton said he's heard of the company having glitches in the past, so he called for clarification.

He was told it was a technical error and that he had not, in fact, won anything.

"Seems like they're more keen on telling people their system glitched than giving out prizes. I was a little disappointed, to be honest," Sutton said.

"You figure you're going to win a huge prize, and then you don't," he added. "It hurts for a little bit because you never had it in the first place.

"But something like that shouldn't happen in the first place, you know?"Tim Hortons told CTV News Edmonton that a 'human error' was behind the mixup.

In a follow-up email to Sutton and other customers, the company said Roll up the Rim prizes would have been revealed instantly and large-value prizes would have required further verification.

"We apologize for the frustration this has caused and for not living up to our high standards of providing an exceptional guest experience," Tim Hortons said in the letter.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nahreman Issa