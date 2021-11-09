'It'll mean the world to me': Alphonso Davies readies for Edmonton pro debut in Canada's World Cup qualifiers

Edmonton -

Alphonso Davies is back in Edmonton and ready to make his hometown pro debut in Canada’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers at Commonwealth Stadium this week.

Davies and members of the Canadian men’s national team arrived on Monday and are set to take on No. 44 Costa Rica on Friday and No. 9 Mexico on Nov. 16.

Ticket sales have been brisk as will be the weather. Temperatures are expected to dip to near freezing levels on game nights with an outside chance of flurries.

“It'll mean the world to me to see 50,000 plus fans,” said Davies. “To see all those people in the stadium supporting us will be amazing not just for our confidence but for the next generation of footballers that want to play for this country.”

Canada enters the games in third place among eight teams in its qualifying pool. The top three teams qualify for the 2022 World Cup. The fourth-placed team advances to a one-game play-off against a yet to be determined team.

“I think six points is our goal,” Davies said. “Two home games against two very good teams but we are here to win.”

Tickets are still available for both games.

Davies hasn't played in his hometown since he was a member of the Edmonton Strikers, before leaving for Vancouver and the Whitecaps at 14.

He said he has only been in Commonwealth Stadium a few times, including a brief visit to take in a Grey Cup back in the day.

“I was in there for like five minutes and then I left because I had to go home. I don't know how I got in the stadium because I had no ticket,” he added with a giggle. “I think I just went to the game, just walked in and no one saw.”

Davies has 10 goals and 15 assists in 28 senior appearances for Canada, playing both fullback and a more attacking role.

With files from the Canadian Press