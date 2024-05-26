EDMONTON
    • 'It's a game changer': High-tech basketball facility opens in Sherwood Park

    A player practices passing at the new Shoot 360 basketball facility in Sherwood Park on May 26, 2024. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton) A player practices passing at the new Shoot 360 basketball facility in Sherwood Park on May 26, 2024. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
    A new high-tech basketball training facility held its grand opening in Sherwood Park Sunday.

    Shoot 360, a global immersive basketball training brand, recently launched its first Canadian location at 3001 Buckingham Drive.

    The facility uses patented technology and data collection to help players develop their shooting, passing and dribbling skills.

    Fadi Smaidi, owner of the Sherwood Park franchise, said the technology at Shoot 360 is already used by NBA players and other professional basketballers.

    The new facility, he said, makes that training more available to more people.

    "It's a game changer for basketball in Canada, absolutely," he added. "This is huge for our youth."

    Visitors to the facility can work on their game through one-on-one coaching or by participating in virtual world-wide challenges and drills. The facility also offers development clinics and personal training for all ages and skill levels.

    "It feels so great to be close to home and to have this amazing training facility," said Aydin Banman, who was using the facility Sunday.

    "I know in a couple years it's going to make me so much better of a basketball player."

    Shoot 360 has more than 50 locations across the U.S. and Europe.

    For more information, visit the Shoot 360 website.

    With files from CTV News Edmonton's Matt Marshall

