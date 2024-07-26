EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Latest updates on wildfires in Jasper National Park: Rain, cooler weather limiting spread

    Share

    Cool and wet weather is making a difference in Jasper National Park.

    The park posted a statement on X late Thursday night saying cooler temperatures and up to 15 millimetres of rain since midnight had led to minimal fire activity.

    The park says due to the rainfall, fire behaviour is likely to calm over the next 72 hours.

    While more rain is expected Friday, temperatures are supposed to return to the mid-20s by Saturday, which the park says will lead to an increase in fire activity.

    The townsite and park have been besieged by wildfires, with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith estimating Thursday a third to possibly half of all buildings in Jasper were burned.

    A wildfire burns as an empty street in Jasper, Alta., Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Jasper National Park)

    The federal government has approved Alberta's request for emergency assistance in combating the fires, with Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan saying all necessary resources will be brought to bear on the fires.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2024.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Search for missing vulnerable 3-year-old child in Mississauga, Ont. continues

    Police say the search for a vulnerable child who went missing in Mississauga, Ont. Thursday evening continues. Three-year-old Zaid, who is described as possibly non-verbal, was last seen at 6:20 p.m. in Mississauga’s Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road. He was not wearing shoes or socks at the time.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News