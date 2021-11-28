'It's very jolly': Spreading cheer with Kingsway holiday parade

EDMONTON -

Edmontonians were treated to music, dance and candy at the Kingsway District Association’s holiday parade.

“It’s very jolly… and there’s candy,” Hana Chiu, who was at the parade with her family.

Holiday-themed floats and participants made their way along Kingsway Road to Kingsway Mall.

“It’s been hard to feel in the Christmas spirit the past couple of years with everything being closed down because of the pandemic,” said Kyle Bosch, who brought her daughter to enjoy the parade.

“So it’s just nice to get out and be part of the community and see people spreading some Christmas cheer.”

The event was put on in support of local businesses and the Edmonton Food Bank.