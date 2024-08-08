EDMONTON
    • 'It's worth the trip': Breaking Bad star vacationed in Jasper before wildfires

    Actor Bryan Cranston spent his anniversary with his wife in Jasper before wildfires tore through the region. (Source: bryancranston/Instagram) Actor Bryan Cranston spent his anniversary with his wife in Jasper before wildfires tore through the region. (Source: bryancranston/Instagram)
    Right before wildfires spread throughout Jasper National Park, a well-known actor was vacationing in Alberta's rockies.

    Bryan Cranston, widely known for his roles in Breaking Bad, Your Honor and Malcolm in the Middle, spent his wedding anniversary with his wife in Jasper.

    According to Cranston's post on Instagram, the multiple Primetime Emmy award winner and his wife were staying at the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge.

    The couple started their vacation with the Rocky Mountaineer train tour, visited Maligne Lake and Lake Louise, ate bison steak and even saw a grizzly bear and her cubs on their last day in Jasper.

    "Tablecloth service, excellent food, beautiful scenery, nice folks" was how Cranston described his time in Jasper Park Lodge.

    He remained mostly unrecognized during his stay – when asked "has anyone ever told you that you look exactly like Bryan Cranston" he always replies "Yes. You know, I've heard that a lot," and goes about his day.

    Cranston noted in his Instagram post that their visit was before the devastating wildfires ravaged the region and wrote: "When the area recovers, they will be in great need to get up and running again and welcome tourists back to this glorious part of the world. It’s worth the trip."

