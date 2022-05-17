Jason Kenney meets Jason Kenney

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney met the person he says has been catching heat on his behalf on Twitter.

Kenney hosted Jason Kenney, @jasonkenney on Twitter, at the Embassy of Canada during his trip to Washington, D.C.

Ok #ableg, once and for all:



Left: @jasonkenney - the friendly guy from Virginia who has been taking a lot my heat on Twitter.



Right: Me.



Was great to host Jason at the Canadian Embassy tonight! pic.twitter.com/odQAcYAUWu — Jason Kenney 🇺🇦 (@jkenney) May 17, 2022

The American Kenney often gets tweets from people who mistaken him for the Alberta premier.

I’ve got you fooled. The rest of them are on to me. https://t.co/GtdDf4lhAd — Jᴀsᴏɴ Kᴇɴɴᴇʏ (@jasonkenney) March 17, 2022