EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Eskimos have fired Jason Maas as head coach, effective immediately.

“Today’s decision was difficult and not taken lightly. I thank Jason for his dedication and hard work while also wishing him the best in his future endeavours,” said General Manager and Vice President of Football Operations Brock Sunderland.

The team will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss the move.

Maas was the 21st head coach of the team. He was hired in 2015.