EDMONTON -- The Jasper Place Leisure Centre will open in February, three years after the project was first started.

According to the city, project managers decided on Friday the facility would be open for Family Day on Feb. 17.

"The City is looking forward to welcoming people back following necessary work on the (over) 50-year-old building to improve accessibility and to repair and upgrade the mechanical and electrical systems," a statement from the City read.

"People will notice the facility is refreshed and ready to serve for many more years to come."

In August, the City told CTV News Edmonton the centre was nearly done and would open before the end of 2019.

The project—originally given an 18-month timeline—has experienced numerous setbacks, including discovery of asbestos and lead paint, problems with the pool basin, and a transformer failure that resulted in water damage.

The City said community members will receive a mailed letter this week with information about the centre's reopening.

Program registration will begin in the New Year.