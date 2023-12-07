Josh Classen's forecast: Snow ends as a cooldown kicks in

Wet snow and some pockets of freezing rain moved through the Edmonton area overnight. We've been left with roughly 1-2 cm of fresh snowcover on the ground in the region and some slick and slippery streets and sidewalks.

Road conditions will be variable around the city based on a number of factors. In general, the major roadways will probably be more wet than icy (aside from bridge decks and overpasses), while neighbourhood streets and parking lots will likely be a lot icier.

The precipitation will move off to the south and east of the city early this morning and we'll see some sunny breaks this afternoon.

If you plan to be on highways south and/or east of Edmonton today, check road conditions before you leave as the snow will continue through into the afternoon in some of those regions.

As of 6:30 a.m., there are freezing rain warnings for east-central Alberta, snowfall warnings in the foothills and the Banff area, and winter storm warnings for the southwest corner of the province.

Check the Environment and Climate Change Canada webpage or app for the latest on those advisories as some will get lifted through the morning and afternoon. I don't think we'll see any additions to those alerts though.

Temperatures in Edmonton should hold steady around the freezing mark through most of the day. We'll start to see some cooling through the afternoon, though and temperatures will drop to around -4 C by supper time'ish.

So...slick and icy road conditions will probably be an issue for the late-day commute as well as the morning drive.

Cooler air takes over for a couple days after today. We'll slip to the -10 C to -15 C range for morning temperatures Friday-Sunday.

Afternoon highs will be in the -5 C range Friday and Saturday, but MOST of the daytime hours will be in the -7 C to -10 C range. That's not SUPER COLD. But, it's a lot colder than what we've dealt with for most of the the past few weeks.

We get a warm-up Sunday with a high near 0 C. (Still chilly in the morning, though.)

Looking LONG range: There are indications we'll have a strong upper ridge move in early next week.

So...Monday looks like a brief "cooldown," but we're probably back above 0 C for daytime highs Wednesday/Thursday/Friday next week (possibly Tuesday, as well).

As for snow - no significant chance of any further snowfall in the Edmonton area over the next five to seven days. But, I think most of out there now will stick around.

There might be a little bit of melting on sidewalks and streets. However, most of the snow in yards, parks, grassy areas (or...what WERE grassy areas) should stick around.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Snow ending early this morning. Sunny breaks this afternoon.

Temperature steady near zero most of the day, cooling in the afternoon.

Noon: 0

3pm: -1

6pm: -4

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: -7

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -4

Saturday - Morning sun. Increasing afternoon cloud.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -5

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: 0

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -4

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -1