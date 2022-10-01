Juniper Cafe hosts close-out sale, selling recipe book to continue legacy of community

Edmontonians lined up outside Juniper Cafe & Bistro in Strathearn for a chance to bid farewell and buy items from the popular community eatery on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton/John Hanson). Edmontonians lined up outside Juniper Cafe & Bistro in Strathearn for a chance to bid farewell and buy items from the popular community eatery on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton/John Hanson).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Long COVID: What science has learned about the loss of smell and taste

Some five per cent of global COVID-19 survivors have now developed long-lasting taste and smell problems, according to a 2022 study. More than two years into the pandemic, researchers found an estimated 15 million people may still have problems perceiving odours, while 12 million may struggle with taste.

Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city

After being encircled by Ukrainian forces, Russia pulled troops out Saturday from an eastern Ukrainian city that it had been using as a front-line hub. It was the latest victory for the Ukrainian counteroffensive that has humiliated and angered the Kremlin.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island