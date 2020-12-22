EDMONTON -- If Jessica Cote could receive one gift this Christmas, it would be to find her biological big brother Byron Werstiuk.

“I'd probably go for a hug first,” said the 26-year-old, “I think he'd probably like that," said Cote.

Cote’s quest began in March, narrowing her search down to Edmonton’s Southgate area.

“He's older - towards his 50s but he has five or six children that I know of."

And she’s come a long way to find Byron.

In August she moved her own family from New Brunswick to Edmonton to continue the search because neither geography nor time were on her side. She recently connected with her biological father – Gerry Chalifoux - after a 15-year search.

“He has cancer,” said Cote, “which is terminal so we're kind of on a little bit of a rush.”

A rush to find Byron so the family can be together for the holidays before it’s too late. "I hope to have our family together for Christmas,” explained Cote. “It could be our last Christmas. Our last healthy Christmas somewhat together where we can all enjoy each other and love each other and cherish each other for the rest of time. That's what we hope for."

And what a gift it would be. Not only for Cote, who celebrates her birthday on Christmas Eve, but for the father she has never given up on.

"He'd really feel it you know in his heart. He would love that."