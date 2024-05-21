EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Amanda Marshall, Down With Webster, Death From Above 1979 and more to play KDays 2024

    (Source: Facebook/Amanda Marshall) (Source: Facebook/Amanda Marshall)
    Share

    Canadian artists will take centre stage this July at KDays Music Fest.

    K'Naan, Metric, Simple Plan, Down With Webster, Amanda Marshall, Theory of a Deadman, High Valley, and Death From Above 1979 will all play at the festival, which runs from July 19 to 28.

    Ja Rule and Ludacris will also perform at the event.

    Tickets to the concerts are included with KDays gate admission, but fans are also being offered the opportunity to buy tickets in either the fan zone or music lounge which include specialty perks, such as private bars and washrooms.

    Tickets for the specialty zones are now on sale.

    To buy tickets or to access the full concert lineup, visit the KDays website.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Air turbulence: When can it become dangerous?

    Flight turbulence like that encountered by a Singapore Airlines flight on Tuesday is extremely common, but there's one aspect of severe turbulence an aviation expert says can lead to serious injury.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News