Amanda Marshall, Down With Webster, Death From Above 1979 and more to play KDays 2024

Canadian artists will take centre stage this July at KDays Music Fest.

K'Naan, Metric, Simple Plan, Down With Webster, Amanda Marshall, Theory of a Deadman, High Valley, and Death From Above 1979 will all play at the festival, which runs from July 19 to 28.

Ja Rule and Ludacris will also perform at the event.

Tickets to the concerts are included with KDays gate admission, but fans are also being offered the opportunity to buy tickets in either the fan zone or music lounge which include specialty perks, such as private bars and washrooms.

Tickets for the specialty zones are now on sale.

To buy tickets or to access the full concert lineup, visit the KDays website.