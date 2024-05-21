EDMONTON
Edmonton

UCP youth dance cancelled amidst criticism

The Lacombe-Ponoka United Conservative Party constituency association cancelled an upcoming youth dance on May 20, 2024. (Source: Facebook / United Conservative Party Lacombe - Ponoka Constituency Association) The Lacombe-Ponoka United Conservative Party constituency association cancelled an upcoming youth dance on May 20, 2024. (Source: Facebook / United Conservative Party Lacombe - Ponoka Constituency Association)
A dance for people aged 14 to 25 by the United Conservative Party Lacombe-Ponoka constituency association appears to have been cancelled.

The association did not make a formal announcement, instead posting to Facebook on Monday a picture of the invite with a red banner across it that read, "Event cancelled."

The original announcement for the June 8 "spring dance and social" in Clive on Facebook – which was removed sometime over the weekend – was received with mixed reaction.

Critics called the age range inappropriate, while others defended it as normal.

The president of the UCP's board of directors, Rob Smith, in a Monday morning statement, said the party has structured support for youth and is working to grow its demographic.

"Fourteen to 17 year olds look to the 21 to 25 years old for inspiration, mentorship, and leadership… generally more than they do 56-year-old geriatrics like me!! This is how we grow our next generation station of political activists… and community leaders," he wrote.

CTV News Edmonton has asked the association for confirmation and comment. 

