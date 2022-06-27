'Just what you dream of': Garth Brooks reflects on 2 sold-out shows in Edmonton

As many Edmontonians were still recuperating from Garth Brooks fever Monday after his two- sold-out shows, the musician himself said he too was still recovering.

"Friday night was wild enough, but Saturday night was life-changing," Brooks said during a Facebook live stream Monday evening. "It was just what you dream of."

Both shows sold out in less than an hour, with Commonwealth Stadium seating more than 60,000 people.

Brooks said the energy of the Edmonton shows "went to some other planet," despite the fact that the long summer nights didn't allow the event to use lighting effects.

"Here's what was so tough about Edmonton, and I mean tough as an entertainer. You bring all the cool effects and everything, and none of them matter in the daytime — it never got dark until 10:30 at night," he said. "The great thing was you get to see everybody's face, real close up."

Edmonton was the only Canadian stop on Brooks' stadium tour.

While both shows were "excellent," Brooks said Saturday night would stick with him for a long time.

"Friday night was so sweet. Everybody was great," Brooks said.

"I would love to know if Saturday night changed anybody else's life other than mine," he added. "That was crazy."

