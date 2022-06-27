'Just what you dream of': Garth Brooks reflects on 2 sold-out shows in Edmonton
'Just what you dream of': Garth Brooks reflects on 2 sold-out shows in Edmonton
As many Edmontonians were still recuperating from Garth Brooks fever Monday after his two- sold-out shows, the musician himself said he too was still recovering.
"Friday night was wild enough, but Saturday night was life-changing," Brooks said during a Facebook live stream Monday evening. "It was just what you dream of."
Both shows sold out in less than an hour, with Commonwealth Stadium seating more than 60,000 people.
Brooks said the energy of the Edmonton shows "went to some other planet," despite the fact that the long summer nights didn't allow the event to use lighting effects.
"Here's what was so tough about Edmonton, and I mean tough as an entertainer. You bring all the cool effects and everything, and none of them matter in the daytime — it never got dark until 10:30 at night," he said. "The great thing was you get to see everybody's face, real close up."
Edmonton was the only Canadian stop on Brooks' stadium tour.
While both shows were "excellent," Brooks said Saturday night would stick with him for a long time.
"Friday night was so sweet. Everybody was great," Brooks said.
"I would love to know if Saturday night changed anybody else's life other than mine," he added. "That was crazy."
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa convoy organizer Tamara Lich arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions
Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, has been arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions, CTV News has learned.
Child dies after being left in hot car while mother taught at Ontario high school, mayor says
An Ontario community is reeling after a 23-month-old boy died when he was accidentally left in a hot car outside the school where his mother taught, the mayor says.
G7 leaders discuss cap on price of Russian gas to squeeze war funds
Group of Seven leaders considered a possible cap on the price of Russian gas exports on Monday as a way to put the squeeze on the funding for Vladimir Putin's war with Ukraine.
Woman trampled, killed by horses at central Alberta rodeo: RCMP
A 30-year-old woman is dead after falling off a horse at the Ponoka Stampede on Sunday.
46 dead, 16 hospitalized after trailer of migrants found
Forty-six people were found dead in and near a tractor-trailer and 16 others were taken to hospitals in a presumed migrant smuggling attempt into the United States, officials in San Antonio said.
Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall in Ukraine
Russian long-range bombers fired a missile that struck a crowded shopping mall in Ukraine's central city of Kremenchuk on Monday, raising fears of what President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called an 'unimaginable' number of victims in 'one of the most disastrous terrorist attacks in European history.'
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri
An Amtrak passenger train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago struck a dump truck Monday in a remote area of Missouri, killing three people and injuring dozens more as rail cars tumbled off the tracks and landed on their sides, officials said.
Passport lines persist as urgent travellers get priority
As long lines persist, Canadians travelling in the next 24 to 48 hours are being given priority at some passport offices.
'Deepest apologies': Central Alberta rodeo organizers shocked by parade float
Organizers of a central Alberta rodeo and its parade committee are calling for calm after a float in this weekend's parade, which possessed a racist theme, was seen in the procession.
Calgary
-
'It was political satire': Lynne Hoff discusses her controversial parade float
The owner of a contentious Alberta parade float that sparked controversy after photos of it began circulating online this weekend is speaking out.
-
Expected population bump has city consider new housing developments
Despite goals of hitting climate targets and building up instead of out, the city is considering approving five new communities as it expects another 88,000 people to move here by 2026.
-
Ottawa convoy organizer Tamara Lich arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions
Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, has been arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions, CTV News has learned.
Saskatoon
-
'Drugs, alcohol and paranoia': Sask. man's kidnapping, murder 'wasn't the plan,' court hears
Two men convicted in the death of Allan Garrioch apologized at Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench on Monday.
-
Why golfers have been teeing up at Saskatoon's Holiday Park for 60 years
Holiday Park Golf Course turned 60 years old on Monday morning, and just like the day it first opened when Mayor Sid Buckwold took the first swing, Mayor Charlie Clark was on hand to tee off with a couple of shots.
-
Saskatoon storm 'overwhelmed' treatment plant
Saskatoon's wastewater treatment plant struggled to keep up during the June 20 rainstorm that battered the city.
Regina
-
'A long and gruelling process': Child hit by impaired driver facing severe injuries, rehabilitation
A seven-year-old Regina boy is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle at a bus stop in Regina on June 21, according to an online fundraiser.
-
'I don’t know what’s going to happen now': Families worried about closures of Regina care homes
A number of Regina seniors could be forced to move because of changes at their supportive living facility.
-
Ottawa convoy organizer Tamara Lich arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions
Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, has been arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions, CTV News has learned.
Atlantic
-
N.S. expands eligibility for 2nd COVID-19 booster doses, suggests waiting until fall to book appointments
Nova Scotia is expanding eligibility for second COVID-19 booster doses to include anyone aged 50 and over, however health officials are suggesting people wait to book appointments until the fall.
-
N.B. advocates plan rallies, fundraisers to support U.S. and Canadian abortion access organizations
After a weekend full of rallies and protests across North America, the outrage after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade hasn’t died down.
-
N.B. RCMP search for missing 82-year-old woman, vehicle located near bridge in Bouctouche
Richibucto RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 82-year-old woman from Sainte-Anne-de-Kent, N.B.
Toronto
-
Child dies after being left in hot car while mother taught at Ontario high school, mayor says
An Ontario community is reeling after a 23-month-old boy died when he was accidentally left in a hot car outside the school where his mother taught, the mayor says.
-
Ontario family travelling to Italy has Airbnb account frozen a week before trip
An Ontario family's trip to Italy almost didn't happen due to an Airbnb glitch.
-
Ontario man uses Apple Airtags to track down stolen Range Rover
An Ontario man whose car was stolen from his driveway in midtown Toronto twice in three months is revealing how he tracked and located his second vehicle.
Montreal
-
Montrealer Nick Nemeroff has died, a 'devastating loss' for comedy community
Nemeroff was in his early 30s and had gathered a list of accolades, including appearing on Conan and at Just For Laughs and being nominated for a Juno. Raised in Montreal West, he also leaves behind a grieving family.
-
Montreal police make arrest in fatal shooting of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui
Montreal police have arrested their first suspect in the homicide of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui that happened almost a year-and-a-half ago.
-
Black blood donors needed: Hema-Quebec lacking matches for seriously ill Black patients
Black Quebecers suffering from serious disease like sickle cell anemia need more Black blood donors, whose blood is most likely to match their own. Hema-Quebec is trying to reach these 'under-represented' potential donors.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa convoy organizer Tamara Lich arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions
Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, has been arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions, CTV News has learned.
-
'There won't be occupiers': City of Ottawa, police prepared for Canada Day protests
City of Ottawa staff and the Ottawa Police Service are ensuring residents that planned protests on Canada Day will not devolve into the kind of occupation that residents endured this past winter.
-
Child dies after being left in hot car while mother taught at Ontario high school, mayor says
An Ontario community is reeling after a 23-month-old boy died when he was accidentally left in a hot car outside the school where his mother taught, the mayor says.
Kitchener
-
Courts will decide future of Kitchener encampment
As eviction day at a downtown Kitchener encampment looms, the region is doubling down that no one will be forcibly removed from the site on June 30 – the date it has said everyone living there must leave by.
-
Fire in Cambridge prompts road closure
A section of Boxwood Drive in Cambridge was closed Monday evening as crews responded to a fire at an industrial property.
-
Evidence of gunshot found in Kitchener neighbourhood
Evidence of gunfire has been found in the area of Avalon Place in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury's infant food bank needs special formula
Officials at the Sudbury Pregnancy Care Centre and Infant Food say they have seen a spike in families in need of help.
-
Northern agencies highlight national HIV testing day
Monday was national HIV testing day. Officials say this year's theme surrounds how getting tested is an act of self-care.
-
Sudbury welcomes accessible community garden
Sudbury Shared Harvest helped open a new accessible community garden at Ryan Heights Playground in the city.
Winnipeg
-
Ottawa convoy organizer Tamara Lich arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions
Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, has been arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions, CTV News has learned.
-
Here's when u-pick strawberry farms will be open in Manitoba
With summer now in early bloom, so too are strawberry fields across Manitoba.
-
Long-standing auto shop in the Exchange District getting set to close its doors
J.W. McDonald Auto Service has had a few names over the years but it has always been able to provide vehicle service to Winnipeggers. But now, the Exchange District staple is gearing down and set to close its doors for good.
Vancouver
-
'There's nowhere for me to go': Lytton evacuees still displaced almost 1 year after wildfire
Many survivors of the catastrophic Lytton, B.C., wildfire have spent the last year moving from one temporary home to the next.
-
Struggling B.C. flood victims claim Red Cross has cut financial supports
People who lost everything when catastrophic flooding hit B.C. last year say financial support from the Red Cross fell far short and was cut off far too early.
-
'You think I could do that to a bear?' B.C. brothers awed by pet cat after caught-on-camera face-off
The Sturrock brothers describe their cat Tigger – a two-year-old Bengal – as a "ferocious beast" who stares down and scares off even the largest neighbourhood dogs. But last week, the fearless feline took things to a whole new level.
Vancouver Island
-
'This is really strange': U.S. fighter jets soar over Vancouver Island
An unusual sight in the skies over Vancouver Island on Saturday sparked conspiracy theories online.
-
Oak Bay police impound 2 vehicles travelling over 100 km/h
Both a car and motorcycle were impounded in Oak Bay last week after police allegedly recorded them travelling more than double the posted speed limit.
-
'Oldest sailboat in Canada' returning to the sea with help from BC Ferries
A 125-year-old sailboat is set to return to the waters of British Columbia after being landlocked for more than 20 years.