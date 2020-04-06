EDMONTON -- Darnell Nurse is the latest celebrity to give the Edmonton Food Bank a much needed boost.

The Oilers defenceman made a $5,000 donation to the "Feed Your Friends" campaign, a fundraising campaign for the food bank organized in conjunction with 104.9 Virgin Radio to help ensure Edmontonians have the food they need during the pandemic.

"Wash your hands, stay safe and keep helping others," a message from Nurse reads.

Last week, actor Ryan Reynolds made a $4,000 donation followed a day later by Edmonton-born Nathan Fillion who gifted $5,000.

"When launching Feed Your Friends a few weeks ago, we had no doubt that Edmontonians would respond quickly to throw their support behind the Edmonton Food Bank. Supporting those in need is in this City’s DNA," said JD Anderson, program director at Virgin Radio 104.9.

"We want to ensure no one has to go without during these trying times."

Holy Moly, @EdmontonOilers own @drtwofive just made a significant donation to Feed Your Friends!! ������ Thank-you so much Darnell, we’re all itching to see the Oilers back in action, stay safe pal! Making a huge difference for @yegfoodbank !! pic.twitter.com/tLRBUCeCul — Virgin Radio Edmonton (@VirginRadioYEG) April 6, 2020

Feed Your Friends started with a $10,000 goal but as of 3 p.m. on Monday, donations sit at over $31,000.

You can donate to the Edmonton Food Bank campaign online. The fundraising continues until April 24, 2020.