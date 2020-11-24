EDMONTON -- Alberta government and health officials are speaking Tuesday afternoon, a day after meeting to discuss introducing new COVID-19 measures.

The Priorities Implementation Committee met Monday afternoon to hear recommendations from Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw after she announced 1,549 new cases of the coronavirus and five more deaths.

Premier Jason Kenney, Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Alberta Health Services president and CEO Dr. Verna Yiu will join Hinshaw at 4:30 p.m.

In her Monday address, Dr. Hinshaw was asked whether she planned to recommend restrictions that resembled the start of the pandemic or whether she would suggest smaller rules, such as when she suspended group fitness nearly two weeks ago.

"There are a variety of options for consideration and the decision making, of course, as I mentioned, is not easy," Hinshaw said.

"It will be up to elected officials to make a determination about what policy options they will choose. And my role, again, is simply to provide recommendations."

As of Monday, there were 13,166 cases of COVID-19 in Alberta and 328 patients in hospital.

Watch the government’s news conference live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.