Kidnapping charges laid in Edmonton Amber Alert case

    Two Edmonton men have been charged in connection to last week's Amber Alert in the city's north side.

    Edmontonians Dakota James Hughes, 25, and Jacob Lloyd Chambers, 23, were arrested separately downtown over the weekend and charged with kidnapping and theft of a vehicle.

    Chambers was also charged with breach of condition.

    The Amber Alert was issued after a 40-year-old blind and non-verbal woman was abducted at 118 Avenue and 91 Street on Oct. 19.

    The woman's caregiver had left her inside a vehicle in her wheelchair while they went into a store, the Edmonton Police Service said.

    The woman was found inside the vehicle in Fort Saskatchewan "safe and unharmed" about half an hour after the Amber Alert started.

    Hughes is scheduled to appear in court on Friday and Chambers is scheduled for Nov. 3.

