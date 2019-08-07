Lac Ste. Anne County declares state of agriculture disaster
High water in Lac Ste-Anne County on July 11, 2019. (Dan Grummett/CTV News Edmonton)
Published Wednesday, August 7, 2019 8:05PM MDT
Lac Ste. Anne County has declared a state of agriculture disaster after July's flooding.
Almost all crops were affected by the moisture conditions, and has made it impossible for producers to harvest livestock feed, the county said on Facebook.
After declaring a disaster, producers with insurance are able to be compensated for their losses.