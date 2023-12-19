EDMONTON
    • Lee, Horvat lead Islanders to 3-1 win over slumping Oilers

    Anders Lee and Bo Horvat scored power-play goals and the New York Islanders beat the slumping Edmonton Oilers 3-1 on Tuesday night.

    Simon Holmstrom scored his league-leading fifth short-handed goal and Ilya Sorokin stopped 30 shots as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid.

    Leon Draisaitl scored for Edmonton and Stuart Skinner made 17 saves in the Oilers' third straight loss.

    The Oilers opened the scoring 1:23 into the first period when Draisaitl surprised Sorokin with a shot from the left faceoff circle. It was his 13th of the season.

    The Islanders then scored three times in the second period.

    Lee tied the score at 2:39 as Kyle Palmieri’s shot squeaked through Skinner's pads, and Lee buried the loose puck for his eighth.

    Brock Nelson found Horvat in the slot and slid a puck from the side to set up his teammate to give the Islanders a 2-1 lead with 8 1/2 minutes left. It was Horvat's 13th and extended his career-high point streak to 11 games.

    Holmstrom hammered a one-time pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau with 5:50 left after Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins made an errant pass in the offensive zone to lead to the odd-man rush.

    Edmonton had a chance to pull within one goal but failed to execute on a 58-second, two-man advantage and only generated one shot attempt on goal following Holmstrom's goal.

    The Oilers finished 0-for-4 on the power play.

    Edmonton captain Connor McDavid was held off the scoresheet, ending his 12-game point streak.

    Islanders forward Julien Gauthier left the game early in the second period and did not return.

