Advertisement
LEGO Store opening in West Edmonton Mall
Published Thursday, October 29, 2020 3:58PM MDT
An undated photo from files showing pieces of Lego. (Thomas Borberg/Polfoto via AP, File) DENMARK OUT
EDMONTON -- The LEGO Store is coming to West Edmonton Mall.
The new store will open its doors to the public Nov. 13.
“The LEGO Store will offer a full range of exciting new products and branded merchandise only available direct from LEGO Stores and LEGO.com,” a joint news release from LEGO and West Edmonton Mall said.
Due to COVID-19, all interactive experiences normally found at the LEGO Store will be paused.
The LEGO Store has 105 locations across North America, including it’s flagship stores in Chicago and New York City.