EDMONTON -- The LEGO Store is coming to West Edmonton Mall.

The new store will open its doors to the public Nov. 13.

“The LEGO Store will offer a full range of exciting new products and branded merchandise only available direct from LEGO Stores and LEGO.com,” a joint news release from LEGO and West Edmonton Mall said.

Due to COVID-19, all interactive experiences normally found at the LEGO Store will be paused.

The LEGO Store has 105 locations across North America, including it’s flagship stores in Chicago and New York City.