Leon Draisaitl, Stuart Skinner named to NHL All-Star roster with Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid won’t be the only Edmonton Oiler heading to Florida for the NHL All-Star Weekend.

On Thursday, when the final 12 selections for the All-Star teams were announced, Leon Draisaitl and Stuart Skinner were named to Team Pacific along with #97.

The players were selected through a fan vote.

Skinner will play goal alongside fellow rookie Logan Thompson of the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Edmonton product is 12-10-2 with a 2.96 goals-against average and .914 save percentage in 26 appearances with the Oilers this season.

He’s the first Oilers netminder to be selected for an all-star team since Tommy Salo in 2002, and only the second rookie goalie from the Oilers to play in an all-star game.

The first was Grant Fuhr in 1982.

Draisaitl is second only to McDavid in NHL scoring with 72 points.

He will make his fourth all-star game appearance.

The Florida Panthers will host the NHL All-Star Weekend on Feb. 4 and 5.