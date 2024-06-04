EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Life sentences for 2 men in fatal shooting at Duggan Community Hall party

    Duggan community center shooting
    Two men who killed a man at a hall party in 2021 have been sentenced to life in prison.

    Hamza Mohamed, 22, was shot and killed at the Duggan Community Hall in August 2021. Six other people were injured.

    Abdullahi Yalahow was charged with first-degree murder and Christopher Wilson was charged with second-degree murder after Mohamed's death.

    Last November both men were found guilty of murder.

    On Wednesday, both men were handed life sentences for their roles in Mohamed's death.

    Yalahow was also given eight years for intentionally discharging a firearm and six years for possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm.

    Wilson also received five years for possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm.

    Both men also received lifetime firearms bans.

    It's unclear if the men will serve their sentences consecutively or concurrently.

