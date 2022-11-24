Likely severe illness season will 'disrupt school, sports and upcoming holiday gatherings,' Alta. CMOH warns

Alberta's new chief medical officer of health is warning flu and respiratory viruses – which have caused a premature disruption to school and work – will result in more of the same during what is expected to be a "severe" illness season.

A letter with the information as well as basic health advice – signed by Dr. Mark Joffe and the senior medical officer of health at Alberta Health Services, Dr. Laura McDougall – recently went out to all school and daycare communities in the province.

"In the last few weeks, we have seen a large rise in cough and fever type sickness in our schools.

"We are concerned that this influenza season will be more severe than we have seen in years, and that illness will continue to disrupt school, sports and upcoming holiday gatherings," the letter reads in part.

The prediction is based on data out of Australia, which Canadian scientists use to make projections about what will be seen in their own country.

"This year, Australia had a particularly severe respiratory virus season with influenza and COVID-19 rising at the same time. They saw the highest rates of influenza disease in children and teenagers, with children less than 16 years of age accounting for the majority of all influenza hospitalizations this year.

"While most children who get influenza will recover without complications, some children can get very sick and need treatment in hospital. Children can also spread influenza to friends and family. H3N2, the common strain of influenza so far in Alberta, is known to cause more severe illness in young children and seniors. The influenza vaccine being used this season provides protection against the H3N2 virus."

Joffe and McDougall advised families that vaccination is the best defence.

As well, they recommended improving hygiene practices, and wearing a mask "especially in crowded indoor settings."